SpiceXpress, Delhivery to start commercial drone delivery pilot project in 3-4 months

Delhivery will provide the necessary on-ground support to ensure speedy and reliable first-mile and last-mile logistics, according to the statement.

24th June 2021

Drone

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Air cargo firm SpiceXpress along with e-commerce logistics platform Delhivery will build drone delivery capability in the country and the pilot project is expected to start in the next 3-4 months.

Both the entities -- SpiceXpress and Delhivery -- have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to this effect, according to a joint statement.

The cargo division of airline firm Spicejet, SpiceXpress, is one of the key consortiums shortlisted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to conduct trials on Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drones in India, the statement said.

"We are very excited about this project as it promises to be a game-changer in times to come.

The MoU is a win-win for both companies leveraging their strengths to deliver great synergies," SpiceXpress CEO Sanjiv Gupta said in the statement.

SpiceXpress further said that the pilot project is expected to start in the next 3-4 months.

"The collaboration is an extension of our long-standing relationship with Spicejet.

We look forward to leveraging our capabilities to revolutionize the logistics ecosystem," Delhivery chief operating officer Ajith Pai said.

The technology will be tested for numerous commercial applications such as emergency services, delivery of goods, critical medical services, and environmental monitoring.

Delhivery will provide the necessary on-ground support to ensure speedy and reliable first-mile and last-mile logistics, according to the statement.

"Drone delivery is the future of logistics, and both companies have joined hands to experiment with drone technology to provide state-of-the-art services and make it more popular in the coming years," the statement said.

