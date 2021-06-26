STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Ashok Leyland reports over 6-fold rise in PAT

The company’s profit during the period was Rs 377 crore compared to Rs 58 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. 

Published: 26th June 2021 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

ashok-leyland-reuters-L

Ashok Leyland (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  On the back of a recovery in commercial vehicle sales prior to the second Covid-19 wave, Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland (ALL) on Friday reported a 6.5-fold jump in profit for the quarter ended March 2021. The company’s profit during the period was Rs 377 crore compared to Rs 58 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. 

Consolidated revenue of the Chennai-based automaker improved by 60 per cent to Rs 8,142 crore and its Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was up by 44 per cent year-on-year at Rs 1,013 crore. However, for the entire 2020-21 fiscal year, the company reported a consolidated loss of Rs 70 crore against a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 460 crore in FY20. 

Vipin Sondhi, MD & CEO, ALL said, “We have seen recovery in Q4 FY21 and the overall performance has been better. However, with the sudden onset of the 2nd wave, the challenges for the industry continues. We are better prepared this time. With India’s GDP poised to grow at 9.5% in FY’22, it augurs well for the CV industry.”

According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA), commercial vehicle retail sales dived to 17,500 units in May 2021 from 51,500 units in April. Ratings agency Crisil, in a recent report, said that the second wave and subsequent restrictions may limit CV sales growth to 23-28 per cent in  FY 2021-22, compared to earlier estimates of a 32-37 per cent increase. Going forward, ALL said it sees good opportunities to continue to grow in its exports, defence, power solutions, LCV (light commercial vehicle) and parts businesses.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashok Leyland
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far: WHO | Covid-19 Updates
'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp