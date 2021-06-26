STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CESL resumes distribution of LED bulbs in UP and Bihar villages

The scheme was launched by Union Power Minister R K Singh in March this year, EESL said in a statement.

Published: 26th June 2021 06:56 PM

LED lights

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) on Saturday said its subsidiary CESL has resumed distribution of LED bulbs in villages of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, as part of its Gram Ujala Scheme.

Under the Gram Ujala programme, rural consumers are given a 7 watt and a 12-watt LED bulb with a three-year warranty against submission of working incandescent bulbs at an affordable cost of Rs 10 per bulb.

The scheme was launched by Union Power Minister R K Singh in March this year, EESL said in a statement.

So far, CESL has distributed 2,52,069 LED bulbs in Arrah and Buxar districts of Bihar, whereas in UP, nearly 1,08,470 LED bulbs have been sold in Varanasi, Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, and Bhadohi.

Any consumer from a rural household with a valid electricity connection from a DISCOM can avail LED bulbs under the initiative.

"Providing affordable and high-quality LEDs to rural households in India is a matter of great importance. It empowers people with energy-efficient lighting and enables them to save a significant amount on their electricity bills as well. We are making efforts to take Gram Ujala to every corner of the country," Mahua Acharya, MD and CEO, CESL was quoted as saying in the statement.

