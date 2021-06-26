STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Despite new energy foray, JioPhone, Reliance stock falls 5% in two sessions

This fall also belies the expectation that RIL stock may witness a surge post the much-hyped Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Thursday.

Published: 26th June 2021 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (File | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Reliance Industries Limited’s (RIL) share prices have fallen by nearly 5 per cent in the last two sessions, despite Mukesh Ambani’s  announcement of a Rs 75,000-crore investment in ambitious green energy plans and the Group’s planned, aggressive foray into the smartphoane market in the next few months. 

As of the end of Thursday’s session, RIL shares were down 2.61 per cent at Rs 2,147.80 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), while on Friday it slumped 2.28 per cent to close at Rs 2,104.50. In contrast, the benchmark Nifty50 and Sensex  indices registered a gain on these two dates. 

This fall also belies the expectation that RIL stock may witness a surge post the much-hyped Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Thursday. A senior analyst said that that shareholders have been left bit disappointed since they were expecting Ambani to announce the completion date for the $15-billion deal in the works with Saudi Aramco. 

RIL had announced the sale of a 20 per cent stake in its oil-to-chemicals business in 2019 to Aramco. However, the deal is yet to be finalized after oil prices and demand crashed last year. The analyst added that many investors had thought that it was the right time to book profits, since RIL share prices have surged nearly 17 per cent over the last six weeks. 

JP Morgan said that as expected, the smartphone and induction of ARAMCO’s chairman into RIL’s board was announced. “However, there was no O2C (oil to chemical) completion, no timeline on Whatsapp-JioMart, no timeline on IPOs of Jio/Retail (though chairman highlighted that payouts would increase),” it said, “Operationally, refining remains weak, while Petchem is robust (though down from March peak). Telecom tariff increase and GRM recovery remain the company’s key earnings drivers”. 

Edelweiss noted that the move to retail and new energy is believed to be ESG positive move, but the market may have reservations. However, others say that other factors could have influenced the fall. “Capex overshoot risks remain but... it should help improve focus on RIL by ESG investors,” said Bofa Securities in a note.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RIL Mukesh Ambani Reliance Reliance Jio
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far: WHO | Covid-19 Updates
'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp