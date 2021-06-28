STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

FM announces 8 major booster shots to revamp economy, health and tourism on top

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced eight economic relief measures to help individuals and business amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 28th June 2021 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced eight economic relief measures to help individuals and business amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the key updates from the presser:

  • FM announces 1.1 lakh crore loan guarantee scheme for Covid affected sectors

  • Loan guarantee scheme includes Rs 50,000 crore for health sector

  • Credit Guarantee Scheme for 25 Lakh Persons through Micro Finance Institutions

  • 'Credit guarantee scheme to focus on new lending, not repayment of old ones'

  • FM announces an additional Rs 1.5 lakh crore for Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme

  • Relief package for the tourism sector: Financial support to 11,000 registered tourist guides. Loans with 100% govt guaranteed up to Rs 10 lakh for Travel and Tourism stakeholders and up to Rs 1 lakh tourist guides.

  • Free tourist visa to 5,00,000 tourists. Scheme to be applicable till 31st March, 2022

  • Government announces extension of Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana

  • Finance Minister announces Rs 23,220 crore more for public health with the primary focus on children and paediatric care

  • Govt announces additional Rs 19041 crore for BharatNet PPP model. @NewIndianXpress @TNIEBiz pic.twitter.com/w3jZiA0vqt

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp