FM announces 8 major booster shots to revamp economy, health and tourism on top

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced eight economic relief measures to help individuals and business amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the key updates from the presser:

FM announces 1.1 lakh crore loan guarantee scheme for Covid affected sectors

Loan guarantee scheme includes Rs 50,000 crore for health sector

Credit Guarantee Scheme for 25 Lakh Persons through Micro Finance Institutions

'Credit guarantee scheme to focus on new lending, not repayment of old ones'

FM announces an additional Rs 1.5 lakh crore for Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme

Relief package for the tourism sector: Financial support to 11,000 registered tourist guides. Loans with 100% govt guaranteed up to Rs 10 lakh for Travel and Tourism stakeholders and up to Rs 1 lakh tourist guides.

Free tourist visa to 5,00,000 tourists. Scheme to be applicable till 31st March, 2022





Government announces extension of Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana





Finance Minister announces Rs 23,220 crore more for public health with the primary focus on children and paediatric care





Govt announces additional Rs 19041 crore for BharatNet PPP model.

