STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Another stimulus shot to lift Covid-battered economy

A Rs 7,500 crore credit guarantee scheme was extended to banks for existing NBFC-MFIs or MFIs for lending up to Rs 1.25 lakh to about 25 lakh small borrowers.

Published: 29th June 2021 01:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

nirmala

Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The finance ministry on Monday announced a slew of measures to help the Covid-battered economy, including fresh credit for MSMEs, and targeted support to the healthcare and tourism sectors.

The package includes Rs 1.10 lakh crore of credit guarantee scheme, of which Rs 50,000 crore will be for the healthcare sector, with a three-year single loan of up to Rs 100 crore carrying an interest of 7.95%.

Loans to other sectors such as tourism and hospitality would come at 8.25% per annum interest rate. Special support was given to the hospitality sector in the form of retail loan worth Rs 10 lakh to travel agencies and Rs 1 lakh loan for registered tourist guides.

“They can use the loans to pay old loan or to buy a vehicle or start a new business,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while announcing the relief package for the tourism sector.

A Rs 7,500 crore credit guarantee scheme was extended to banks for existing NBFC-MFIs or MFIs for lending up to Rs 1.25 lakh to about 25 lakh small borrowers.

Experts claimed while the intent is good, this will hardly help the sector which have about six crore borrowers.

Apart from that, the government increased the cap for availing guarantee under the existing Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme from Rs 3 lakh crore to Rs 4.5 lakh crore and extended the timeline of many existing schemes under Atmanirbhar package for one more year, like Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana and Production linked scheme for one more year.

The Centre has also extended the timeline for previously announced free foodgrains scheme for the poor from May to November 2021.

The outgo from this scheme in FY22 is estimated at Rs 93,869 crore. This, along with an additional allocation of Rs 14,775 crore towards fertiliser subsidy, takes the size of the relief package to Rs 6.29 lakh crore.

However, as most of the announcements were part of the credit guarantee scheme, the fiscal impact for the government will be limited, said Siddharth Sanyal, chief economist and head, Research, Bandhan Bank.

Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA, estimates the step-up in the fiscal outgo within FY22 based on fresh announcements at Rs 60,000 crore.

That said, Monday’s package packed more wallop due to the much-needed attention on health, whose FY22 budget allocation was deemed grossly inadequate. An additional Rs 23,220 crore was directed towards health expenditure, with special emphasis on paedetric care.

Emergency cash

An additional Rs 1.5L cr allocated for Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme; Rs 7,500 crore for micro finance institutions.

Loan guarantee

Rs 1.1 lakh crore loan guarantee scheme for Covid-hit sectors, of which Rs 50,000 crore is for the health sector to scale up medical infrastructure.

Electricity

Of Rs 3,03,058 crore allocated for reformbased result-linked power distribution scheme, the Centre will spend Rs 97,631 crore during FY22-26.

Food grains

Centre to spend Rs 93,869 cr during May-November 2021 for free food grains under PMGKY, bringing total cost to Rs 2,27,841 crore.

Insurance

Rs 88,000 crore to be spent during FY22-26 to boost export insurance cover, plus Rs 33,000 crore for projects through national export insurance account.

Public health

A total of Rs 23,000 crore to be spent under new scheme for public health in FY22, of which Center will spend Rs 15,000 crore.

Broadband

Centre to spend Rs 19,041 crore during FY22-23 under ‘Broadband to each village through BharatNet PPP model’.

Tourism

Working capital / personal loans for those working in tourism sector with 100% guarantee; Government’s financial implication: Rs 100 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme Nirmala Sitharaman
India Matters
Data presented showed that while 34,940 patients had Covid-19, 26,187 or about 64.11% were co-morbid for diabetes (Photo | PTI)
85 per cent of black fungus cases in Covid patients: Data
Dr Eric Feigl-Ding
India was in dark on Delta variant: Dr Eric Feigl Ding
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
US announces USD 41 million additional COVID-19 assistance to India 
11-year-old Tulsi Kumari resorted to selling mangoes to fund her online education. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand girl sells 12 mangoes for Rs 1.2 lakh, buys smartphone for studies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Uttarakhand High Court had reprimanded the state government for its lack of preparations in view of the third wave. (File Photo | AP)
COVID Mumbai: Sero survey finds 51% of kids exposed to infection in second wave
LeT commander, Pakistan accomplice killed in encounter in Srinagar
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp