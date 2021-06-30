STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

RBI ban on new credit cards sale hit market share; will come back with a bang once embargo lifted: HDFC Bank

The 'large sales force' has been trained, re-skilled and primed for the aggressive play ahead and backend processes for them have also been made more streamlined, Parag Rao said.

Published: 30th June 2021 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

HDFC bank

Customers waiting before an HDFC Bank branch in Chennai (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The RBI's ban on selling new credit cards has impacted market share on an incremental basis, HDFC Bank said on Wednesday, promising to get back to the market "with a bang" once the "temporal" embargo is lifted and recoup the losses.

The bank's head of consumer finance, digital banking and information technology, Parag Rao, said that it has used the last six months to "introspect, re-engineer and innovate" about the cards business, where it has 15.5 million customers.

The bank has lost its market share by a couple of percentage points because of the ban, but the actions taken internally have ensured that it continues to hold on to market share by spends, he said.

In December, the RBI acted against repeated technological outages at HDFC Bank over two years by slapping unprecedented penalties, which included a ban on any new credit card issuance and also prohibition on launching new digital initiatives.

"We have got very aggressive plans to get back in the market with a big bang. You will rapidly see HDFC Bank not just regaining market share but also significantly increasing our spend market share," Rao said.

Without sharing any details over when he expects the ban to be lifted, Rao said within 3-4 months of the ban getting lifted, one should expect a correction in the incremental market share back to the pre-ban levels, launch of new products and features and also partnerships which have been forged during this period.

"We were very clear that this is at best a temporal situation. During the six months when we were not issuing new credit cards, we increased our merchant acceptance base, our liability franchise increased and today we are sitting on a large base of already analytically data mined customers who have already kept ready and pre-approved," he said.

The "large sales force" has been trained, re-skilled and primed for the aggressive play ahead and backend processes for them have also been made more streamlined, Rao said.

He admitted that rivals have seized up on the opportunity once HDFC Bank stopped issuing the cards, amidst reports on how ICICI Bank and SBI, among others have grown.

It can be noted that HDFC Bank's credit card customers decreased by 4.67 lakh between December and April, when they stood at 14.9 million, while SBI has gained over 6 lakh new cards and ICICI gained 10 lakh.

The bank has been in constant discussion with RBI ever since the ban was imposed and has upgraded its systems as per the indications from the regulator, Rao said, adding that it has now presented a plan which focuses on the immediate, short term, mid-term and long term plan to the central bank.

"We are awaiting the comments from the RBI. We are hopeful that RBI will be satisfied with the plan which we had submitted," he said.

Rao said the bank's investments in technology were already at par with global standards, but the recent regulatory action will see higher spends on technology over the next two or three years.

Reiterating its focus outlined earlier, he said outages do happen and they happen with rivals as well, but the important aspect will be how it manages its way out of a crisis.

The bank's shares were trading 0.17 per cent down at Rs 1,499 apiece on the BSE at 1344 hrs, as against gains of 0.28 per cent on the benchmark.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HDFC bank RBI
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGTBQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp