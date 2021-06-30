Sunteck Realty posts Rs 10 crore profit in March quarter; income jumps over 2-folds to Rs 195 crore

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Mumbai-based Sunteck Realty has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 10.4 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 on higher revenue.

It had posted a net loss of Rs 12.99 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 194.67 crore in the fourth quarter of FY'21 from Rs 91.17 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

For the full 2020-21 financial year, Sunteck's net profit declined to Rs 41.94 crore from Rs 74.86 crore in the previous year.

Total income rose to Rs 630.84 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 580.20 crore in 2019-20.

The company focuses on a city centric development portfolio of about 38 million square feet spread across 19 projects.

Nine projects have been completed and delivered.