STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Tata Motors bags order for 15 hydrogen-based fuel cell buses from Indian Oil

Tata Motors would also collaborate with IOCL's R&D Centre to study the potential of fuel cell technology for commercial vehicles by testing these buses as public transport in places like the NCR.

Published: 30th June 2021 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Oil Corporation

All 15 buses will be delivered within 144 weeks from the date of signing of the memorandum of understanding. (Representational Image)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tata Motors has bagged an order for 15 hydrogen-based fuel cell buses from the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

The auto major noted that IOCL had invited bids for supply of the hydrogen-based proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell buses in December 2020.

All 15 buses will be delivered within 144 weeks from the date of signing of the memorandum of understanding (MOU), it added.

In addition to supplying the buses, the automaker would also collaborate with IOCL's Research and Development Centre to undertake projects and collectively study further the potential of fuel cell technology for commercial vehicles, Tata Motors said in a statement.

This will be done by jointly testing, maintaining and operating these buses for public transport in real-world conditions in Delhi-NCR. The buses will be refuelled by hydrogen, generated and dispensed by IOCL.

"This order to supply PEM Fuel Cell buses from a company as respected as Indian Oil Corporation, further encourages our ongoing efforts on developing India-focused alternative sustainable fuels to transform the future of mobility in India," Tata Motors President (Commercial Vehicle Business Unit) Girish Wagh said.

The company has already successfully supplied 215 EV buses under FAME I and won orders for 600 EV buses under FAME II, he added.

IOCL Chairman SM Vaidya stated that the oil major has been pioneering the national efforts towards ushering in the hydrogen economy for various applications, including mobility.

This first-of-its-kind project in the country is bringing the country's largest fuel supplier and largest commercial vehicle manufacturer on board to take the hydrogen and fuel cell technology to the next level, he added.

This initiative would also act as a stepping stone for various other key programmes of Indian Oil, which proposes to introduce hydrogen-based mobility on different iconic routes and important sectors in the country, Vaidya noted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Oil Tata Motors PEM Fuel Cell buses Hydrogen buses Indian Oil
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGTBQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp