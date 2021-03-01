Mobility business showing strong signs of recovery: Uber

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ride hailing major Uber on Monday announced that its mobility business in India is showing strong signs of recovery fuelled by rising rider demand for low cost products Auto and Moto. Low-cost products like Auto have already surpassed pre-COVID levels, the company said in a statement.

It added that Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai are among Uber's fastest recovering metro markets. Uber Auto's recovery across India, in terms of gross bookings, has now exceeded pre-COVID levels with Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mysore, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Nagpur, Indore, Nashik and Kochi showcasing the strongest growth.

"As tens of millions of Indians start travelling in the new normal, the strong recovery in smaller towns underscores success for the company's 'India to Bharat' strategy, which offers new products in regional markets," the statement said.

As cities open up and its markets recover across India, Uber said it is doubling down to provide drivers on its platform improved earnings and optimum utilisation of their time, resulting in greater financial independence and the economic revival of communities.

Uber said that its mobility business in India is showing strong signs of recovery on the back of increasing rider demand for low cost products Auto and Moto, in the process creating renewed earning opportunities for drivers on its platform.

Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia, said, "As cities start opening up and people begin moving again, we are witnessing renewed rider demand which augurs well for drivers because it means we can continue to create livelihood opportunities for them so they can support their families".