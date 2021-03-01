STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex surges over 500 points in early trade to cross 49500-mark; Nifty tops 14,680

On Friday, the BSE Sensex had crashed 1,939.32 points or 3.80 per cent to end at 49,099.99 - its worst one-day fall since May 4 last year.

Published: 01st March 2021 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Bombay Stock Exchange. (File Photo | EPS/ Debdutta Mitra)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The BSE benchmark Sensex rebounded over 500 points in the opening session on Monday as investors cheered the domestic economy returning to growth in the October-December period after two quarters of contraction.

The 30-share gauge was trading at 49,608.97, showing a gain of 508.98 points or 1.04 per cent in early session. Meanwhile the broader NSE Nifty was trading higher by 153.15 points or 1.05 per cent at 14,682.30 in opening deals.

The Sensex rally was driven by gains across the board as 27 constituents were trading in the green. On Friday, the BSE Sensex had crashed 1,939.32 points or 3.80 per cent to end at 49,099.99 - its worst one-day fall since May 4 last year.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty had plunged 568.20 points or 3.76 per cent to close the session at 14,529.15 - the biggest single-day drop since March 23 last year. Meanwhile, foreign investors sold equities worth Rs 8,295.17 crore on a net basis on Friday, as per exchange data.

Elsewhere in Asia on Monday, shares were trading higher in afternoon trade amid some stability in bond markets after last week's turmoil. Further, progress in the US stimulus package also lent some support to investor sentiments globally.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.58 per cent lower at USD 65.59 per barrel. Analysts said that the high-frequency indicators were pointing towards the fact that the domestic economy is slowly entering the recovery path.

After two consecutive quarters of contraction, the Indian economy has finally entered an expansionary path. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew 0.4 per cent in the October-December 2020 period compared with the same period a year back, data released by the National Statistics Office on Friday showed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BSE NSE Sensex Nifty Share market
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
A month after the military coup took over in Myanmar, mass protests occurring each day are a sharp reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in a country where the military ruled directly for more than five decades. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 18 lives lost, agony continues: One month after coup, here's how Myanmar is surviving
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp