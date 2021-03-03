STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Increase in rural income, rich harvest drive speedy recovery of tractor sales

Despite rising diesel prices and the on-going farmers’ protest in the northern states, sales of tractors have witnessed a significant growth in February 2021.

Published: 03rd March 2021 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2021 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Despite rising diesel prices and the on-going farmers’ protest in the northern states, sales of tractors have witnessed a significant growth in February 2021. The growth, according to industry leaders, comes on the back of a healthy sowing season and rise in rural income.

“We have sold 27,170 tractors in the domestic market in February with a growth of 24 per cent over last year. Demand continues to be robust with Rabi sowing at an all-time high, supported by healthy reservoir levels and higher liquidity with farmers, on account of timely and robust procurement of Kharif crops,” said Hemant Sikka, President - Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra.

He added that the outlook for the industry continues to be positive given the all-time high estimates of Rabi production and strong rural cash flows.” Rival Escorts Agri Machinery has reported a 33 per cent increase in domestic tractor sales at 10,690 units in February. Escorts said that the supply side situation is normal but rising inflation continues to be a worry.

The automobile industry has warned if petrol and diesel prices continue to go up, it will impact automobile sales, including tractors. In the past one month alone, diesel prices have gone up by around `5. Truck sales, on the other hand, witnessed a significant uptick in February after nearly two years. Even as the growth is achieved on a lower base, it reflects an increase in manufacturing and infrastructure activities.

“Medium & Heavy CV tipper trucks segment has displayed a rebound due to a gradual rise in economic activity. The resumption of construction-based activities, as well as announcements of new projects post-lockdown, have been major catalysts for the rise in demand of these trucks in the last six months,” said a Tata Motors spokesperson.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
An elderly person being administered the COVID-19 vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a Covid vaccine slot online
(L) Actress Taapsee Pannu and (R) Director Anurag Kashyap (Photos | PTI)
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap's residences raided by Income Tax Department
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File Photo | EPS)
Debt crisis staring India in the face, warns ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic administers the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen during the second phase of a countrywide inoculation drive at Rajawad Municipal Hospital in Mumbai Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Emergency was mistake, but we never tinkered basics: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp