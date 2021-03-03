STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maruti Suzuki service network crosses 4,000 outlets; 208 workshops added this fiscal

The auto major said it has added 208 new service workshops in 2020-21, despite tough conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India (File Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELH: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday said its service network has crossed 4,000 outlet mark across the country, covering 1,989 towns and cities.

The auto major said it has added 208 new service workshops in 2020-21, despite tough conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "We have established a relationship of high trust with customers over the past three decades. The creation of over 4,000 service touch-points is a testimony to our commitment for customer convenience and customer first approach," MSI Executive Director (Service) Partho Banerjee said in a statement.

He added that the company has also brought several innovations such as the quick response team, service on wheels, among others, to cater to the different needs of the customers.

