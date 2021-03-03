STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Union Food Ministry to procure over 427 lakh ton wheat in 2021-22

Madhya Pradesh, where arrival of fresh crop has already begun and procurement is to start in the second fortnight of this month, is estimated to procure 135 lakh ton.

Published: 03rd March 2021 12:20 PM

A farmer waits for his wheat produce procured at the New Grain Market amid ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Chandigarh

Representational image (File photo| PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Union Food Ministry on Tuesday said that a total quantity of 427.363 lakh ton wheat has been estimated for procurement during the forthcoming RMS 2021-22 which is 9.56 per cent more than the 389.93 LMT procured during RMS 2020-21 which will be a fresh record.

Madhya Pradesh, where arrival of fresh crop has already begun and procurement is to start in the second fortnight of this month, is estimated to procure 135 lakh ton. As per the statement of the Ministry, 130 lakh ton of wheat is estimated to be procured in Punjab while 80 lakh ton in Haryana.

"Uttar Pradesh is estimated to buy 55 lakh ton wheat directly from the farmers at Minimum Support Price (MSP) fixed by the Centre at Rs 1,975 per 100 kg for the upcoming season 2021-22," the statement said. Government agencies will procure 22 lakh ton of wheat in Rajasthan, 2.20 lakh ton in Uttrakhand, 1.50 lakh ton in Gujarat, one lakh ton in Bihar, 6,000 ton in Himachal Pradesh and 50,000 in Delhi.

Similarly, a total quantity of 119.72 lakh ton of rice (rabi crop) has been estimated for procurement during the forthcoming rabi crop of 2020-21 which is 24.43 per cent more than the 96.21 LMT procurement of rice during 2019-20.

