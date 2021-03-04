STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Capgemini to cover COVID-19 vaccination cost for India employees, their dependents

Capgemini CEO Ashwin Yardi said that health and well-being of its colleagues is the highest priority for the company and that it will cover the cost of coronavirus vaccines of all eligible employees.

Published: 04th March 2021 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

Capgemini office in Noida

Capgemini office in Noida

By PTI

NEW DELHI: French IT major Capgemini on Thursday said it will cover the cost of the COVID-19 vaccination for all eligible employees and their dependents.

In a statement, Capgemini said that health and well-being of its colleagues is the highest priority for the company and that it will cover the cost of coronavirus vaccines of all eligible employees and their dependents in strict accordance with all government-approved protocols.

"Adhering to the government protocols, Capgemini will cover the cost of the vaccination for all the eligible employees and their dependents who are part of our medical benefits programme," said Capgemini CEO Ashwin Yardi.

Capgemini India has also joined hands with competent wellness partners to assist its team members with any queries related to the vaccine including, do's and don'ts, and provide answers to any medical queries that the employee and their dependents may have.

People above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with comorbidities are being immunised in the second phase of nationwide vaccination that started on March 1.

Vineet Agrawal, CEO of Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting and Executive Director of Wipro Enterprises, said as the vaccination gets rolled out to more people in the country, the company will either tie up with partners or reimburse employees.

"It depends on how it moves up - as of now its just over 60 and people with co-mobid conditions between 45-60 but since we don't have employees over 60, we haven't started but we will definitely start getting people vaccinated as soon as it opens to eligible people within India also," he said.

Agrawal noted that as of now, the company has decided to cover the employees only. "As of now, we've taken a call for employees being covered by our scheme, but in certain cases, we have taken insurances, which covers immediate families, so that you get covered. We have not taken a full call as far as family is concerned at this stage," he said.

On Wednesday, Infosys and tech giant Accenture had said they will cover COVID vaccination costs of their employees in India. Infosys co-founders NR Narayana Murthy and Kris Gopalakrishnan, and Kotak Mahindra Bank Managing Director and CEO Uday Kotak, are among the business leaders who have received the vaccination.

Covaxin and Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield are the two vaccines that are being administered in the country. Covaxin has been indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with inoculation of healthcare workers (HCWs), while for frontline workers (FLWs) it started from February 2. More than 1.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered through 3,23,064 sessions, as per the provisional report till Thursday 7 am.

These include 67,90,808 health care workers (HCWs 1st dose), 28,72,725 HCWs (2nd dose), 58,03,856 front line workers (FLWs 1st dose) and 4,202 FLWs (2nd Dose), 1,43,759 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st dose) and 10,00,698 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Capgemini COVID19 Coronavirus COVID vaccine Capgemini employees
India Matters
The Antilia, which has three helipads on the roof, seen all decked up and illuminated before Mukesh's daughter Isha Ambani's wedding in this file photo. ( AP)
Owner of explosives-laden car abandoned near Mukesh Ambani's house found dead
KS Alagiri, president of Tamil Nadu Congress, and Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress state in-charge, held talks about seat sharing at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan in Chennai on Friday (Express Photo | R Satish Babu)
Miffed by 'insulting' offer from DMK, Congress's TN unit wants to go it alone in Assembly polls
Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
'Total anarchy': NS Madhavan among elderly turned away from COVID vaccination centres in Kerala
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
'High petrol and diesel prices burden on consumers,' admits Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deceased Pinky Saini. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rajasthan Honour Killing: Father strangles daughter for loving Dalit, police fails to protect
Suhas Dwarkanath slurps coffee
Professional Coffee Tasting? Yes, that's what they do on their job!
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp