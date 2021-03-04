Openhouse: Can two Stanford graduates' one-stop tutorial platform prove a Class Act?

By Express News Service

Backstory:

Openhouse is a one-stop tutorial platform founded in Kolkata in 2018 by Yashovardhan Poddar and Akshay Rampuria, both Stanford University graduates. It moved to Bengaluru in January 2020.

Finance Funda:

It was bootstrapped for its first two years before raising the first round of funding in 2019. They raised $6 million from Accel India and Matrix Partners.

Target audience:

They partner with local teachers and help them bridge the technology gap. They support teachers who have been trusted by the community for years but have not been able to adapt to the online world. About 150 teachers from cities like Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai and New Delhi are on board.

USP:

It aims to empower neighbourhood teachers and link them with like-minded tutors from other cities.