STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Openhouse: Can two Stanford graduates' one-stop tutorial platform prove a Class Act?

As the trend for online education is growing, here is a Bengaluru based startup adding its own digital flavour to empower neighbourhood tutors. 
 

Published: 04th March 2021 09:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 09:28 PM   |  A+A-

Akshay Rampuria and Yashovardhan Poddar, the co-founders of Openhouse.

Akshay Rampuria and Yashovardhan Poddar, the co-founders of Openhouse. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

Backstory: 
Openhouse is a one-stop tutorial platform founded in Kolkata in 2018 by Yashovardhan Poddar and Akshay Rampuria, both Stanford University graduates. It moved to Bengaluru in January 2020.

Finance Funda: 
It was bootstrapped for its first two years before raising the first round of funding in 2019. They raised $6 million from Accel India and Matrix Partners. 

Target audience: 
They partner with local teachers and help them bridge the technology gap. They support teachers who have been trusted by the community for years but have not been able to adapt to the online world. About 150 teachers from cities like Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai and New Delhi are on board. 

USP: 
It aims to empower neighbourhood teachers and link them with like-minded tutors from other cities. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yashovardhan Poddar Akshay Rampuria Openhouse
India Matters
The Antilia, which has three helipads on the roof, seen all decked up and illuminated before Mukesh's daughter Isha Ambani's wedding in this file photo. ( AP)
Owner of explosives-laden car abandoned near Mukesh Ambani's house found dead
KS Alagiri, president of Tamil Nadu Congress, and Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress state in-charge, held talks about seat sharing at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan in Chennai on Friday (Express Photo | R Satish Babu)
Miffed by 'insulting' offer from DMK, Congress's TN unit wants to go it alone in Assembly polls
Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
'Total anarchy': NS Madhavan among elderly turned away from COVID vaccination centres in Kerala
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
'High petrol and diesel prices burden on consumers,' admits Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deceased Pinky Saini. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rajasthan Honour Killing: Father strangles daughter for loving Dalit, police fails to protect
Suhas Dwarkanath slurps coffee
Professional Coffee Tasting? Yes, that's what they do on their job!
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp