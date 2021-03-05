Reliance Industries to cover COVID-19 vaccination costs for employees, families

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd will bear the cost of vaccinating its employees and their immediate family, totaling an estimated 12.2 lakh, as the oil-to-telecom conglomerate looks to safeguard them against the COVID-19 virus.

India's largest private company joins the likes of IT giants Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Accenture, and public sector lender State Bank of India among others who are bearing the cost of vaccination of their employees and their dependents.

"As per our earlier commitment, Reliance will bear the full cost of vaccination for you, your spouse, your parents, and vaccine-eligible-aged children. You and your family's safety and well-being is our responsibility," said Nita Ambani, non-executive director, Reliance Industries and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, in an internal communication to all employees.

The firm has tied-up with specific hospitals to roll out the vaccination drive for employees at the places where they are stationed. The vaccination drive will cover all employees of the company's oil and chemical division, retail unit and telecom venture Jio, their associates, and their registered dependents. "Mukesh and I truly believe that cherishing the health and happiness of our loved ones is what it means to be part of a family - the Reliance Family," she wrote.

She further urged all those employees eligible to get vaccinated under the government's COVID-19 vaccination programme to register quickly. The government has in the Phase-II of the inoculation drive, allowing people older than 60 years and those above 45 years with chronic health disorders to be vaccinated.

It has asked private hospitals serving as vaccination centres to charge Rs 250 per dose of a vaccine. For Reliance employees and their dependents, this cost will be borne by the company.

Nita, who is wife of Reliance chairman and richest Indian Mukesh Ambani, urged employees to not let their guard down against the scourge of the coronavirus yet. "Continue to maintain utmost safety and hygiene precautions. We are in the last stages of this collective battle. Together, we must win and we will win!" she said.

She said the government has launched the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination programme across the country. "In our Reliance Family Day 2020 message, Mukesh and I personally assured you that as soon as any approved COVID-19 vaccine is available in India, we will do our best to plan early vaccination for all Reliance employees and family members," she wrote.

"We remain committed to this goal and to contributing to our nation's collective ability to end the coronavirus pandemic as soon as possible," she added.