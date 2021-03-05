STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Reliance Industries to cover COVID-19 vaccination costs for employees, families

Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani further urged all those employees eligible to get vaccinated under the government's COVID-19 vaccination programme to register quickly.

Published: 05th March 2021 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2021 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Reliance Industries Limited

Reliance Industries Limited (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd will bear the cost of vaccinating its employees and their immediate family, totaling an estimated 12.2 lakh, as the oil-to-telecom conglomerate looks to safeguard them against the COVID-19 virus.

India's largest private company joins the likes of IT giants Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Accenture, and public sector lender State Bank of India among others who are bearing the cost of vaccination of their employees and their dependents.

"As per our earlier commitment, Reliance will bear the full cost of vaccination for you, your spouse, your parents, and vaccine-eligible-aged children. You and your family's safety and well-being is our responsibility," said Nita Ambani, non-executive director, Reliance Industries and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, in an internal communication to all employees.

The firm has tied-up with specific hospitals to roll out the vaccination drive for employees at the places where they are stationed.  The vaccination drive will cover all employees of the company's oil and chemical division, retail unit and telecom venture Jio, their associates, and their registered dependents. "Mukesh and I truly believe that cherishing the health and happiness of our loved ones is what it means to be part of a family - the Reliance Family," she wrote.

She further urged all those employees eligible to get vaccinated under the government's COVID-19 vaccination programme to register quickly. The government has in the Phase-II of the inoculation drive, allowing people older than 60 years and those above 45 years with chronic health disorders to be vaccinated.

It has asked private hospitals serving as vaccination centres to charge Rs 250 per dose of a vaccine. For Reliance employees and their dependents, this cost will be borne by the company.

Nita, who is wife of Reliance chairman and richest Indian Mukesh Ambani, urged employees to not let their guard down against the scourge of the coronavirus yet. "Continue to maintain utmost safety and hygiene precautions. We are in the last stages of this collective battle. Together, we must win and we will win!" she said.

She said the government has launched the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination programme across the country. "In our Reliance Family Day 2020 message, Mukesh and I personally assured you that as soon as any approved COVID-19 vaccine is available in India, we will do our best to plan early vaccination for all Reliance employees and family members," she wrote.

"We remain committed to this goal and to contributing to our nation's collective ability to end the coronavirus pandemic as soon as possible," she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mukesh Ambani Reliance Industries Nita Ambani COVID19 Coronavirus COVID vaccine Reliance Foundation Reliance COVID vaccine
India Matters
The Antilia, which has three helipads on the roof, seen all decked up and illuminated before Mukesh's daughter Isha Ambani's wedding in this file photo. ( AP)
Owner of explosives-laden car abandoned near Mukesh Ambani's house found dead
KS Alagiri, president of Tamil Nadu Congress, and Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress state in-charge, held talks about seat sharing at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan in Chennai on Friday (Express Photo | R Satish Babu)
Miffed by 'insulting' offer from DMK, Congress's TN unit wants to go it alone in Assembly polls
Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
'Total anarchy': NS Madhavan among elderly turned away from COVID vaccination centres in Kerala
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
'High petrol and diesel prices burden on consumers,' admits Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deceased Pinky Saini. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rajasthan Honour Killing: Father strangles daughter for loving Dalit, police fails to protect
Suhas Dwarkanath slurps coffee
Professional Coffee Tasting? Yes, that's what they do on their job!
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp