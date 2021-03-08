STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Financial literacy is key to easy money-making’

Financial independence matters a lot when it comes to women empowerment and as such, experts feel women should now don the role of financial advisors along with being money savers.

The financial sector is also expected to provide significant upsides. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Financial independence matters a lot when it comes to women empowerment and as such, experts feel women should now don the role of financial advisors along with being money savers. By doing so, they will not only leverage their financial security but also contribute in strengthening their family’s finances. According to financial experts, the first step towards attaining financial freedom is through gaining financial literacy. 

According to Chennai-based wealth manager S Ganeshan, study materials are available on the internet through which one can understand different aspects of finances. Financial institutions  also provide online classes that can help you in better understanding about various financial instruments. “Financial learning would help you make the right choice for yourself,” he said.  To begin with, women should work on building a retirement corpus.

