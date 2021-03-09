STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

International Women's Day: Google to support 10 lakh women entrepreneurs

Available in English and Hindi, the Women Will platform is designed especially for women aspiring to explore entrepreneurship.

Published: 09th March 2021 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Google

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To support the economic empowerment of women, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai on Monday announced a total of $25 million in grants to nonprofits and social enterprises in India and around the world.

The tech giant also announced supporting 1 million (10 lakh) women in rural villages of India to become entrepreneurs through business tutorials, tools and mentorship, as part of the Google Internet Saathi programme. 

“Women are almost twice as likely to lose their jobs during the pandemic and an estimated 20 million girls are at risk of not returning to school. We have the opportunity to build a future that is more equal and more inclusive - and we must take it,” Pichai said at the virtual edition of Google for India event called Women Will  on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Available in English and Hindi, the Women Will platform is designed especially for women aspiring to explore entrepreneurship.

To begin with, the platform would work with 2,000 Internet Saathis to help other women gain from this resource and start on their entrepreneurial journey.

That apart, Google has also announced a $500,000 Google.org grant to Nasscom Foundation to support 1 lakh women agriculture workers with digital and financial literacy. 

Meanwhile, the virtual on Monday event also marked the completion of Google’s joint effort with Tata Trusts to empower women across rural India with digital literacy skills via the Internet Saathi programme that was launched in 2015. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Google Sundar Pichai Women Will platform
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp