STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Stay away from crony lending, focus on high quality loans: Chief Economic Adviser tells financial institutions

It is to be noted that the bad loan problem in the banking sector is largely because of high exposure of banks towards infrastructure which was facing problems on several counts.

Published: 09th March 2021 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

K V Subramanian, Chief Economic Advisor

K V Subramanian, Chief Economic Advisor. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian on Tuesday exhorted financial institutions to avoid crony lending and focus on high quality loans for creation of assets that will help the country become a USD 5 trillion economy.

Observing that Indian banking sector since the early 1990s faced the problem of poor quality lending especially on large loans, he said, loans were not given to most creditworthy borrowers but to crony capitalists, leading to high distress.

"When the financial sector decides to actually lend to a particular borrower who is more connected even though that borrower may not be the most creditworthy, it means that capital is not being provided.

There is an opportunity cost as the capital does not go to a more creditworthy borrower," he said at an event organised by industry chamber FICCI.

It is the duty of the financial sector to ensure that optimal capital allocation happens in the economy, he added.

It is to be noted that the bad loan problem in the banking sector is largely because of high exposure of banks towards infrastructure which was facing problems on several counts.

"I think it is extremely critical now that the financial sector owns up this responsibility of doing high quality lending, especially on the infrastructure side, and really avoid crony lending. I think that is basically the mantra for the financial sector," he advocated.

He also suggested strengthening corporate governance in the financial sector to ensure high quality lending and linking incentives of senior management to quality lending.

"Incentive mechanisms need to be put in place to prevent crony lending as infrastructure projects involve high gestation periods," he added.

Financial institutions should avoid evergreening and zombie lending as it blocks capital for creditworthy borrowers, he added.

Subramanian said that the development of financial institutions will play an important role as infra financing requires very specialised expertise.

The government has proposed to set up a Rs 1-lakh crore development financial institution (DFI) to accelerate infrastructure financing activities.

The infrastructure financier, to be called the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID), is to anchor the ambitious National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP).

About 7,000 projects have been identified under the NIP with a projected investment of a whopping Rs 111 lakh crore during 2020-25.

Speaking during the event, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India chairman M S Sahoo said, out of 4,000 companies that have been admitted for insolvency, 2,000 companies have completed the process.

Resolution of distressed assets are bringing in more value than liquidation, he said, adding that in some companies it has been as high 300 per cent over the liquidation value.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K V Subramanian Chief Economic Adviser
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp