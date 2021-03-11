STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Delhi HC stays removal of Nexon EV from subsidy list 

The High Court has granted time to the Delhi government to file a counter affidavit in the matter.

Published: 11th March 2021 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi high court, Delhi HC

Delhi High Court (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted interim relief to Tata Motors by directing a stay against the delisting of the company’s Nexon EV model from the Delhi government’s list of vehicles eligible for EV subsidies. 

The High Court has granted time to the Delhi government to file a counter affidavit in the matter. The court’s decision comes as a huge relief for Tata Motors since the Delhi state government had, on March 1, delisted Tata Nexon’s electric model from its electric vehicle (EV) subsidy scheme.

The government had said it had done so after  complaints over the model’s “sub-standard” performance. According to the order issued by Delhi’s Transport Department to Tata Motors, the EV model ‘Tata Nexon EV model XZ+’ could not provide the promised specified range of 312 km in a single charge, adding that a commuter had complained that the EV had never provided a range of more than 200 km. 

Launched in January 2020 and priced at Rs 14-16.4 lakh, the Nexon EV is now India’s largest selling electric four-wheeler. Its success is not only attributed to competitive cost but also to the huge subsidy it receives under various EV policies that goes up to Rs 3 lakh per vehicle. 

Responding to the Delhi government’s action, Tata Motors had said that the range at single full charge (312 km) “is basis the certification received from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI)... As with conventional vehicles, the actual range achieved in EVs is dependent on AC usage, individual driving style and the actual conditions in which the vehicle is driven”. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Nexon EV
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File| PTI)
Experts bat for starting COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Image)
Marital status can’t snatch away rights
Indian cricketer Shafali Verma (Photo | PTI)
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana in top 10 list
The birth took place at 7 PM on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
Baby born with 'mermaid syndrome' in Hyderabad dies within two hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee with a cast on her left foot in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata after an injury during campaigning. (Photo | Twitter)
'Attack' on Mamata Banerjee: Protests break out across Bengal
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
India records 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, highest in two-and-half-months
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp