STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Packaging sector seeks ban on kraft paper exports as domestic supply takes a dive

Corrugated boxes (also known as carton boxes) are a key packaging material for pharma, FMCG, food products, automobiles, and electrical appliances, among others.

Published: 11th March 2021 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  South India Corrugated Box Manufacturers’ Association (SICBMA) has urged the Centre to impose an immediate ban on the export of kraft paper in any form the main raw material in the production of corrugated boxes in order to save SMEs engaged in the sector from closure.

The SICBMA has claimed that supply of kraft paper has shrunk by over 50 per cent in the local market over the recent few months, hitting production and threatening to send hundreds of SMEs in the regions of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry packing.

Corrugated boxes (also known as carton boxes) are a key packaging material for pharma, FMCG, food products, automobiles, and electrical appliances, among others. Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have close to 2,000 manufacturers—predominantly Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprisesof corrugated boxes. 

Though demand for the boxes is steadily growing post Covid, manufacturers have not been able to ensure supply, since thousands of tonnes of kraft paper are leaving Indian shores for export markets, leaving the local industry high and dry, the association said.  The severe shortage, coupled with an 65 per cent increase in the price of kraft paper, has hit manufacturers hard. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SICBMA
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File| PTI)
Experts bat for starting COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Image)
Marital status can’t snatch away rights
Indian cricketer Shafali Verma (Photo | PTI)
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana in top 10 list
The birth took place at 7 PM on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
Baby born with 'mermaid syndrome' in Hyderabad dies within two hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee with a cast on her left foot in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata after an injury during campaigning. (Photo | Twitter)
'Attack' on Mamata Banerjee: Protests break out across Bengal
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
India records 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, highest in two-and-half-months
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp