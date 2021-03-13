STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Covid disruption leads to spike in freelance jobs

But the sharpest jump was seen at the start of the disruption. Between May-June 2020, freelance job postings jumped almost two-fold compared to the previous year, Indeed found.

Published: 13th March 2021 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  With the Covid-19 pandemic  leading to a large scale disruption in the job market last summer and forcing companies to restructure their workforce, freelancing job roles saw an explosion in number and demand during the period, according to a survey released by job portal Indeed on Friday. The company pointed out that freelance job postings on its website had grown by almost 22 per cent in January 2021 compared to January 2019. 

But the sharpest jump was seen at the start of the disruption. Between May-June 2020, freelance job postings jumped almost two-fold compared to the previous year, Indeed found. With demand for digitalisation and re-skilling spiking sharply following the institution of the lockdown and strict social distancing norms, jobs in the creative, tech, sales, and recruitment fields  contributed around 55 per cent of the total freelance job postings recorded on the portal. 

The survey also gave a breakdown of the most popular freelance roles on the platform. As of January 2021, Freelance Writer was the most in-demand job, followed by Freelance Designer, Recruiter, Developer and Digital marketer. Business Development Executive and PhP developer also emerged among the top-10 freelance job titles in the Indian market, according to the survey. The data also highlighted that searches for freelance jobs were highest in the 20-29 year age group, which contributed to 73 per cent of freelance searches in January. 

“Pushing the freelance community to the fore, the pandemic year witnessed an increased hiring and search momentum for freelance jobs on Indeed. We believe that changes in the external job environment and the added flexibility of work-from-home models, has significantly improved the attitude of the employer and job seeker towards freelance jobs,” Sashi Kumar, managing director, Indeed India pointed out. Among the freelancing roles that attracted the highest pay on the platform were PHP Developer, Recruiter, Business Development Executive, Content Writer, and Digital Marketer profiles.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
covid freelance jobs
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Haryana: Vets extract 71kg of waste found in stray cow's stomach
Senior Citizens getting first dose of Covid 19 Vaccine at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi on Monday. Express Photo byParveen Negi
Pune sees fresh curbs in light of rising COVID-19 cases; schools to be shut till March 31
Gallery
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
Wasim Jaffer was the hero of Indian Twitterati yet again when he gave a befitting reply to former England captain Micheal Vaughan's attempt to mock Indian cricket team.
Witty Wasim Jaffer destroys rude Michael Vaughan on Twitter: Here are the foreign-born cricketers playing for England 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp