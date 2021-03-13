STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rising input cost pushes FMCG companies to hike prices

“We witnessed a sharp price increase in milk and further increase in prices of most oil commodities.

Published: 13th March 2021 11:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

For repreentational purposes(File Photo | PTI)

By Sesa sen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies have resorted to price hikes in the range of 5-12 per cent of daily use goods to offset inflationary pressure on their key raw material with demand seeing an upswing. Firms like Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), Colgate Palmolive India, Emami, Tata Consumer Products, Wipro Consumer Care, Marico, ITC have already increased prices, while others like Dabur and Parle are closely tracking the development.

“We witnessed a sharp price increase in milk and further increase in prices of most oil commodities. Price was also increased in soaps with the rise in palm oil prices,” analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said in a note. HUL, for instance, raised the price of select SKUs of Lux and Lifebuoy soap by 9 per cent.

In shampoos, Patanjali has upped the price of Kesh Kanti shampoo by 7 per cent, while P&G has increased the price of Olay face cleanser by 11 per cent.

Similarly, Marico has raised the price of Saffola edible oil, ITC raised the price of 150gm pack of Sunfeast Bourbon biscuit by 7 per cent and Nestle India has raised the price of 400gm pouch pack of Nestea Iced tea by nine per cent. 

Besides, tea prices are down 40 per cent from its recent peak (August 2020) but is still up 57 per cent on a y-o-y basis. 

Industry executives say that they could also reduce pack sizes as rising costs of input items such as milk, wheat flour and edible oil is beginning to hurt their margins.

“The price of wheat flour has definitely gone up over the last year. In South India, it is selling at about Rs 24 per kg and it will be slightly lower in the North. There are additional and handling costs that also add costs for small and medium manufacturers,” said an industry executive, adding that for small packs, the price increase would be in the form of a gram reduction, while for bigger packs the price hike could be in absolute value terms.

Analysts, meanwhile, also warn that companies may have to raise prices further to maintain margin.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river. (File photo| ANI)
Watch | Delhi Pollution: Yamuna river covered in toxic foam
India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days
Gallery
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp