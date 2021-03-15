STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Ways to reduce investment risk in your portfolio

Wealth experts say, every investment is exposed to certain risk factors and the biggest mistake an investor makes is ignoring such risks.

Published: 15th March 2021 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2021 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Salary, finance, money

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The coronavirus pandemic has taught us a lot about risks. Exigencies can happen anytime, so this is a good time to revisit your investment portfolio.

Wealth experts say, every investment is exposed to certain risk factors and the biggest mistake an investor makes is ignoring such risks.

Investment is largely dependent on equity, debt and cash. It also depends on many factors such as your age, risk tolerance, savings and financial goals. However, investors should look at a low-risk way of investing, say experts. 

The first way through which investors can reduce risk in their portfolio is by diversifying their investment portfolio across product types.

For instance, you can invest in different avenues like 30 per cent in the stock market, 20 per cent in mutual funds, 30 per cent in fixed deposits and 20 per cent in real estate.

So, if the stock price falls, your loss gets limited because 70 per cent of your investments are in other avenues. 

With the markets rising, the proportion of equity in the portfolio would have increased for most investors. In such a case, it is better to gradually reduce the overall allocation to equities. This will help in reducing risk in the portfolio. 

Thirdly, a new investor in a mutual fund should avoid investing money in a lump sum. In the current market scenario, if one invests a significant amount of money, then there is a risk of losing some amount if the market sees some correction. 

Lastly, as Chennai-based wealth manager K Krishna says — the golden rule for investment is that never chase returns blindly. One must always determine the extent of risk one can take while making any investments.

Maintain adequate liquidity

Experts advice that you must maintain around 6-12 months of  your expense money in a safe debt fund or a fixed deposit, which  is in liquid and accessible asset classes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker calls name of a person who is to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India records 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in three months
Selling govt banks a huge mistake: Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan
YSRC activists celebrate their landslide victory in municipal elections at the party central office in Tadepalli on Sunday | Prasant Madugula
Jagan's YSRC wins all municipal corporations and 73 out of 75 municipalities
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah with Tollywood actor and party candidate for Kharagpur seat Hiran Chatterjee during an election campaign rally. (Photo | PTI)
MPs, defectors, actors among candidates: BJP deploys heavy artillery in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
As cases in Maharashtra rise, Nagpur slips into strict lockdown for one week
As staff of nationalised banks stage a protest against privatisation of banks, the office of a public sector bank wears a deserted look in Chennai on Monday. (Express Photo | Debadutta Mallick)
Two-day nationwide bank strike begins as 10 lakh employees protest privatisation move
Gallery
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp