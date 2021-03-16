STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Honda launches CB500X in India at Rs 6.87 lakh

Published: 16th March 2021 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Honda CB500X.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has expanded its premium motorcycle portfolio with the launch of CB500X. The parallel twin compact adventurer from Honda will make its way to the Indian market via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route, i.e., the method which involves exporting a car in parts to the country of sale and assembling it in the target country. It is done to avoid high taxes on fully imported products.

Priced at Rs 6.87 lakh, the CB500X will be available in two color options - Grand Prix Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic, the company said in a statement.

“Driven by the passion of fun riders in India and further strengthening our offerings in the mid-size premium motorcycle segment, CB500X will entice adventure enthusiasts who believe in exploring unconventional trails,” said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales & Marketing at HMSI. Honda CB500X will compete directly against Suzuki V-Strom 650, Benelli TRK 502 and Kawasaki Versys 650.

Like other premium bikes, CB500X will be sold via BigWing Topline & BigWing showroom across India. Since the launch of its mid-sized bike Hness CB350 in October 2020, HMSI has increased its focus on the fast-growing premium motorcycle segment.

Last month, HMSI launched CB350RS, its second mid-size ‘Made in India for the World’ motorcycle in the CB Series.  The new CB500X takes style cues from the off-roader Africa Twin. The new bike is fitted with an 8-valve liquid-cooled parallel twin cylinder engine delivers max power of 35kw@8500rpm and max torque of 43.2Nm@6500rpm.

Moreover, CB500X employs Dual Channel ABS that instills greater confidence when brakes are applied in an emergency or when operated on slippery roads. The front 310mm and rear 240mm drilled petal-style disc brakes maintain efficient braking control over a variety of riding conditions.

