STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India’s top tech CEOs, Javagal Srinath buy Chinese investor’s stake in Koo

Koo, which came into the limelight last month amidst a stand-off between the Indian government and Twitter, faced backlash over Chinese funding.

Published: 17th March 2021 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

Koo, Koo app

Logo of the Koo app

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: India’s tech CEOs and former cricketer Javagal Srinath have bought the stake of Chinese investor Shunwei Capital in Bombinate Technologies, the parent firm of the homegrown social media network, Koo. 

Koo, which came into the limelight last month amidst a stand-off between the Indian government and Twitter, faced backlash over Chinese funding. On Wednesday, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said that Srinath, BookMyShow Founder Ashish Hemrajani, Udaan co-founder Sujeet Kumar, Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy, and Zerodha Founder Nikhil Kamat have participated in the round to buy out shares of Shunwei Capital.

Shunwei Capital had held a bit more than 9% in Bombinate Technologies. It is important to note that Koo has been one of the first companies in India to be proactive in its actions of cleaning up its cap table and has doubled down on its commitment to build an Aatmanirbhar app for India and the world, the tech firm said in a statement. 

Data sourced from Traxcn revealed that Shunwei Capital had an 11% stake in 2018 in Koo's parent firm Bombinate Technologies, which was then running a vernacular Q and A platform, Vokal. The Chinese fund was the lead investor in the $5-million Series A funding round then.  

Shunwei Capital's founding partner and chairman Jun Lei is also the CEO of smartphone brand Xiaomi that has a 23% market share in India and owns a stake in internet startups like Sharechat, Zest Money and Touch talent, WeWork India, and Hungama among others. Both Shunwei capital and Xiaomi also have a combined stake in firms such as Zomato, Meesho, Loan Tap, and Kuku FM.

“As earlier stated, we had been in discussion with Shunwei Capital to enable a smooth exit after it invested in our company 2.5 years ago while we were raising funds for Vokal and have now fully exited the parent company Bombinate Technologies,” Aprameya Radhakrishna, CEO and Co-founder, Koo said.
Aprameya’s venture has received massive support from India’s top union ministers including electronics and information technology minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad, industries and commerce minister, Piyush Goyal, BJP chief JP Nadda amongst others.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Koo Shunwei Capital Bombinate Technologies Chinese funding Ashish Hemrajani Kalyan Krishnamurthy Aatmanirbhar app
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Call for continued vigil after Kerala witnesses cases of vaccinated people getting COVID
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp