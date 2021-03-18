STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Colgate-Palmolive launches toothpaste for people with diabetes

India has 77 million diabetic patients, with around 43.9 million estimated left undiagnosed, making the country rank second worldwide, with the largest number of adults and children with diabetes.

Published: 18th March 2021 11:26 PM

toothpaste

The toothpaste is a clinically proven formula with a unique blend of ayurvedic ingredients such as Madhunashini, Neem, Jamun Seed Extract, and Amla. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Colgate-Palmolive (India) on Thursday said it has launched an ayurvedic toothpaste -- a first-of-its-kind product in India -- specifically targeting people with diabetes in collaboration with dentists and diabetes experts. 

The launch, according to the company, aims to bring attention to the bidirectional link between diabetes management and oral health management as well as provide an effective solution for oral health problems faced by diabetic patients. 

The toothpaste is a clinically proven formula with a unique blend of ayurvedic ingredients such as Madhunashini, Neem, Jamun Seed Extract, and Amla. 

This special formula kills anaerobic bacteria in the mouth which is the root cause for many oral health problems for diabetics, the company said. This unique Ayurvedic blend is Food and Drug Administration or FDA-approved and is available for sale at pharmacies both online and offline.

“India has witnessed a worrying increase in diabetes and unfortunately there is low awareness of the connection between oral health management and diabetes management. People with diabetes have special oral health needs and there is a two-way connection between oral care and diabetes care. Colgate has worked closely with diabetes experts and oral Health experts to develop this special daily-use toothpaste simply called Colgate for Diabetics,” said Arvind Chintamani, Vice President, Marketing, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. 

Currently, India has 77 million diabetic patients, with around 43.9 million estimated left undiagnosed, making the country rank second worldwide, with the largest number of adults and children with diabetes.

A prominent research institution in the field of Diabetes—Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI) and a leading oral health institution—Indian Society of Periodontology (ISP) came together to study the link between diabetes and oral health. This study has been jointly published by these institutions with clear findings that the right oral care solutions, in addition to lifestyle changes, are crucial in overall diabetes management. 

“A lot of our patients with diabetes are unaware that poor glycemic control and oral diseases such as Periodontitis have a strong bidirectional relationship, and both can adversely influence each other's progress along with other associated complications,” stated Manoj Chawla, eminent diabetologist from Mumbai and member of RSSDI. 

“Expert consensus and evidence‑based guidelines have paved the path for the need for optimal clinical management of periodontal conditions in diabetes patients or patients at risk for diabetes. Therefore, a patient with diabetes needs to pay extra attention to his oral health and dental care, besides controlling his blood glucose levels,” Chawla added.

