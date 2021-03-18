PepsiCo Foundation helps 27 million Indians gain access to safe water since 2006

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The PepsiCo Foundation on Thursday said it has helped 27 million people gain access to safe water since 2006 in India.

Globally, the foundation has helped more than 55 million people gain access to safe water in the same period, out of which, 50 per cent beneficiaries are from India, it said in a statement. PespsiCo Foundation, established in 1962 is the philanthropic arm of PespsiCo.

"As part of its 'Winning with Purpose' vision, PepsiCo through its foundation has actively been working towards bringing sustainable safe water access to underserved communities," PepsiCo India President Ahmed ElSheikh said.

In India specifically, PepsiCo has been helping communities to effectively conserve, manage and distribute water for more than a decade through innovative practices like direct seeding, drip irrigation, and community water recharge interventions, he said.

PepsiCo India is also fully aligned to the government's 'Jal Jeevan Mission' and the company's philanthropic arm has committed an additional USD 3 million last year towards positively impacting another 2,00,000 farming communities in West Bengal and Maharashtra through sustainable safe water access interventions, he added.

According to the company, the Foundation has invested over USD 22 million in India so far to provide safe water access to communities in need, while it has catalysed nearly USD 700 million in additional funding over the same period.

The foundation partnered with multiple organisations like Water.org, Safe Water Network and WaterAid to help provide safe water access to marginalised communities.

Further, the foundation has also partnered with Safe Water Network to launch a community program in and around Hyderabad to install community water access points, increase WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene) education in schools, and build best practices for the community water sector.

"The milestone announced today marks significant progress towards PepsiCo's goal of reaching 100 million people globally with safe water access by 2030," it said.

The world is currently in the midst of a water crisis, 1 in 10 people lack access to safe drinking water and up to 700 million people are projected to be displaced by intense water insecurity as early as 2030, it added.