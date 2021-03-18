STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Verizon India, IIT-M announce scholarship programme for BSc in programming and data science

Verizon has become the first corporate to partner with IIT-M to support the cause and the programme would be offered in three different stages.

Published: 18th March 2021 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

IIT Madras

IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Information technology major Verizon India on Thursday announced the launch of a merit-cum-means scholarship programme in association with the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, for financially distressed students to pursue programming and data science.

The first-of-its-kind undergraduate programme on "Programming and Data Science" would be offered to meritorious women and students with disabilities, a press release said.

The Merit-cum-Means Scholarship programme -- V PROPEL -- V Provide Right Opportunity to Power Enabled Learning) has been launched for students hailing from families whose annual income is less than Rs one lakh.

The selected students would also receive financial assistance, the release said.

Verizon has become the first corporate to partner with IIT-M to support the cause and the programme would be offered in three different stages -- foundation, diploma and degree.

"With this initiative in collaboration with a premier institute like IIT-Madras, we aim to provide a platform for students to build a career in programming and data science and equip them with the knowledge and skills to become successful data scientists and engineers of tomorrow", Verizon India MD Vijayaraman Subramanian said.

IIT-M, dean (alumni and corporate relations), professor Mahesh Panchagnula said, "Verizon India has been a long-time supporter of our efforts in helping deserving students in their education".

"We are delighted to partner with them to support financially distressed students," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Verizon India IIT Madras scholarship
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp