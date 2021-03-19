STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Nirmala Sitharaman urges advanced economies to scale up climate change financing commitments

She said that India has announced a National Infrastructure Pipeline consisting of nearly 7,000 projects and the government has adopted the route of reviving the economy via building infrastructure.

Published: 19th March 2021 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday urged advanced economies to scale up their climate change financing commitments and help emerging countries build climate resilient infrastructure.

She said that India has announced a National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) consisting of nearly 7,000 projects and the government has adopted the route of reviving the economy through building infrastructure.

Sitharaman said that the government is also looking at various routes for funding infrastructure, including by way of infrastructure debt fund or national bank for funding infrastructure, which would be taken up by Parliament soon.

Speaking at the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (ICDRI), the finance minister said natural disasters remind everyone of the risks that infrastructure faces and the vulnerabilities of countries due to climate change.

"I... appeal to the advanced economies that commitment to financing climate change, transferring technologies, which are important for achieving climate related commitments and goals, will have to be ramped up, speeded up and scaled up. Climate finance requirements are at the core of everything that we do in building a resilient infrastructure," Sitharaman said.

She noted that multilateral institutions have played a very critical role in climate change financing and the developed countries have an obligation under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to provide funds to developing nations.

"It is required of developed countries to understand that the commitment made under the UNFCCC will have to be honoured. The quantitative commitment of USD 100 billion a year is something that advanced economies will have to recognise and that amount is itself ...is a meagre amount and has to be ramped up," Sitharaman said, adding that even that commitment is not being fulfilled.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Infrastructure Pipeline Nirmala Sitharaman ICDRI Climate resilient infrastructure
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp