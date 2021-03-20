STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Reliance Jio rivals cement turnaround, add to active subscriber base in January

While Jio still holds the lead in terms of gross subscribers, its low proportion of active subscribers has left it behind Airtel on the latter front. 

Published: 20th March 2021 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Jio

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  January’s telecom subscriber data confirms one fact—Reliance Jio’s rivals have found their footing after their costly run-in with the AGR litigation. Not only did Vodafone Idea (Vi) manage to add to its gross subscribers for the first time in over a year, Bharti Airtel continued to beat the Mukesh Ambani-led firm in terms of active subscriber additions—widening the lead it had regained in terms of active subscribers the previous month (December). 

While Jio still holds the lead in terms of gross subscribers, its low proportion of active subscribers has left it behind Airtel on the latter front. Brokerage Motilal Oswal notes that Airtel has been consistently improving subscriber additions over the past two quarters, adding 29 million active subscribers since May 2020. This sharp turnaround has helped the company regain the lead in terms of active subscriber market share in January at 34.3 per cent. Jio, in contrast, has lost momentum during the same period, to the point where in December 2020, Airtel wrenched back the top spot in active subscriber base a position it had lost several months earlier.

During January, Airtel has widened the lead. During the month, the company added 6.9 million active subscribers taking its base to 336 million, while Jio’s active subscribers fell by 3.5 million to 325 million. 
In contrast, in terms of gross subscribers Jio has a market share of 35.3 per cent, Airtel 29.62 per cent, and Vodafone Idea 24.58 per cent. However, Jio had a significantly worse proportion of active subscribers—a metric in which Airtel scores the highest at 97.1 per cent, followed by Vi at 90.26 per cent, and Jio at 80.23 per cent.

Analysts from Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd say that the strong momentum over the past two quarters should continue to improve Bharti Airtel’s revenue mix and support improvement in the average revenue per user—a key measure of profitability. But they also note that it will be crucial to see how Jio’s numbers perform from this month, due to the new set of cheaper plans it rolled out for its JioPhone customers. “The traction in Jio’s subscriber momentum from March 2021 onwards would be a key event to watch out for,” JM Financial said in a report.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reliance Jio
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp