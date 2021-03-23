AGI glaspac to invest Rs 55 crore on new furnace in Telangana plant

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AGI glaspac, a manufacturer of integrated container glass, announced on Monday that it would invest Rs 55 crore to build a new furnace of 154 TPD AGI Speciality Glass Division for the company's Bhongir plant in Telangana.

This is part of the recent investment raised by AGI glaspac from its parent company HSIL Limited, amounting to Rs 220 crore. With the new furnace, the company's Bhongir plant will be able to produce 154 tonnes of premium flint and other colours.

AGI glaspac has joined hands with Germany-based HORN® Glass Industries AG for this technology.

The high-quality speciality glass will cater to industries, such as carbonated water, sparkling wine, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. Rajesh Khosla, president and CEO of AGI glaspac, said, "Our investment in German technology is aimed at strengthening our units to make our products more efficiently out of India for the global market. We thrive by the make-in-India concept, and it is important that we do not miss out on the great opportunities or technologies that are readily available."