CARS24 to cover COVID-19 vaccination cost for all employees, two family members

Published: 23rd March 2021 02:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Online used car marketplace CARS24 on Tuesday said it will cover the COVID-19 vaccination cost for all its employees and two other family members as a preventive measure during the pandemic.

The COVID-19 vaccination drive will be over and above the existing medical insurance policy and is extended to over 3,000 employees currently working in the company, CARS24 said in a statement.

The policy will also be applicable for new joiners for three months from the time of their joining, it added.

"Our first responsibility as a business is the safety of our employees and their families. We remain committed to this goal and back the inoculation campaign to end the coronavirus pandemic as soon as possible.

"That said, we also urge and encourage our employees and their families to get vaccinated at the earliest and play their role in this endgame of the pandemic," CARS24 People and Culture Head Sonam Lama said.

During the pandemic, the company started Trust@CARS24 with an intent to help those employees that needed financial help for any medical purposes.

Simultaneously, the company also reimbursed the cost of COVID-19 tests for all employees and their families as the initial step to fight the adversities of the pandemic.

In November 2020, the company also offered to buy up to 100 per cent ESOPs worth Rs 35 crore bringing festive cheer to its employees.

