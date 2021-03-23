STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government garners Rs 30,369 crore as dividend from PSUs

Published: 23rd March 2021

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government has collected Rs 30,369 crore as dividend from Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) so far in the current fiscal, according to a senior official.

In the revised budget estimate, the government significantly lowered the dividend receipt from the CPSEs to Rs 34,717.25 crore from Rs 65,746.96 crore estimated earlier for this financial year.

"Dividend receipts of GoI (Government of India) from CPSEs stand at about Rs 30,369 crore in the current financial year (as of 22.3.2021)," DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said in a tweet.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) also said that it has received multiple applications for BEML.

"Multiple Expressions of Interest received for the privatisation of BEML. The transaction will now move to the second stage," he said in another tweet.

Last month, the government extended the deadline for submitting preliminary bids for buying a 26 per cent stake in BEML till March 22.

In January, the government invited Expression of Interest (EoI) for the strategic disinvestment of a 26 per cent stake in BEML along with the transfer of management control.

The government holds a 54.03 per cent stake in the company, which is involved in sectors like defence, rail, power, mining and infrastructure.

At the current market price, a 26 per cent stake would fetch over Rs 1,000 crore for the government.

