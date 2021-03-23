STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India has 100 unicorns valued at USD 240 billion: Credit Suisse

Two-thirds of these 100 unicorns came into being after 2005 and added that among the listed companies' universe, there are 336 scrips commanding a market capitalisation of over USD 1 billion.

Published: 23rd March 2021 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

USD

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: India is home to 100 unicorns across sectors which are collectively valued at over USD 240 billion, a Swiss brokerage said on Tuesday.

These unicorns, or startups valued at over USD 1 billion, are across industries, beyond technology and tech-enabled sectors as well, like pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods, Credit Suisse India equity strategist Neelkanth Mishra told reporters here.

Mishra said two-thirds of these 100 unicorns came into being after 2005 and added that among the listed companies' universe, there are 336 scrips commanding a market capitalisation of over USD 1 billion.

From an enabling perspective, he said the shortage of risk capital is being addressed by private equity funds who have upped their play and also exceeded public issues, while telecom and infrastructure connectivity have also helped.

The financial technology (fintech) firms are among the leaders in the unicorn club, with five start-ups valued at over USD 22 billion, the brokerage said.

"Indian fintech companies have attracted USD 10 billion of capital and are now at the forefront of India's startup ecosystem," its head of India securities research Ashish Gupta said, attributing the investor interest to growth in digital payments.

Mishra said from a future perspective, the software as a service (SaaS) sector is one of the most attractive ones as Indian IT makes the leap to being a products-led story from being a service delivery-led one.

There are over 7,000 SaaS companies in India now and the growth has been enabled by vast availability of IT trained professionals, low economical cost of business set up, increased adoption of digital technology and increased availability of funding, Mishra said.

He said the education technology sector will also show a good interest, and the Edtech market in India is expected to grow five times by 2025 to USD 4 billion with a bulk of USD 1.5 billion opportunities resting in the K-12 segment.

From a geographical spread perspective, the unicorns are spread across the country with Bengaluru being the dominant hub and closely followed by Delhi NCR and Mumbai.

A rise in the number of unicorns can create more wealth as the entrepreneurs invest the funds in newer ventures, Mishra said, adding that he expects many of the unicorns in its list to go public soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Unicorn
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Jagan govt backs March 26 Bharat Bandh; offices, RTS buses after 1 pm 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a poll rally (Photo | PTI)
CAA will not to be implemented before July, Lok Sabha told
Elderly people queue up to get immunised against Covid-19 in Tirupati | Madhav K
Test-track-treat: Centre’s new guidelines to states amid rise in Covid cases
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo | AP)
Kept dad's bag in dressing room, he will always be with us: Krunal and Hardik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Adirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp