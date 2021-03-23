STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Insurance Amendment Bill to hike FDI to 74 per cent passed in Parliament

Many of the insurance companies are hard pressed to maintain solvency ratio of 150 per cent as per the norms, she said. Solvency margin is the ratio of assets to liabilities.

Published: 23rd March 2021 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Insurance Amendment Bill, which seeks to hike the foreign direct investment (FDI) limit from 49 per cent to 74 per cent, with Union Minister for Finance Nirmala Sitharaman saying that the measure was necessary to allow the insurance companies to access growth capital.

The Bill has already been passed by the Rajya Sabha. Sitharaman, speaking in the Parliament, pointed out that there is significant stress in the insurance sector, with three out of the seven public sector insurers below the solvency margin. Many of the insurance companies are hard pressed to maintain solvency ratio of 150 per cent as per the norms, she said. Solvency margin is the ratio of assets to liabilities.

The minister also pointed out that the government will provide funds to public sector insurance companies but private players will have to raise capital on their own. The Bill provides them headroom to raise capital, she said. 

“If growth capital is hard to come by, there will be a stress situation. In order that the stress situation is not left unattended, we need to raise the FDI limit,” Sitharaman pointed out, adding that the pandemic has worsened the woes of insurance companies.

“There is definitely a financial stress for raising money, especially for private sector insurance companies, which needs to maintain that solvency ratio,” she said. The minister also observed that the FDI limit was being raised on the recommendation ofsector regulator Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India after  extensive consultations.FDI will not only bring in capital, but will also bring in greater competition, efficiency, better technology and enhance job opportunity, she said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Insurance Amendment Bill Lok Sabha
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Aadirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp