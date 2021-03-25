STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BMW introduces 220i Sport priced at Rs 37.9 lakh

German luxury carmaker BMW on Wednesday announced the launch of the new version of its 2 Series Gran Coupe in India. The model comes with price tag of Rs 37.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

Published: 25th March 2021 10:29 AM

BMW India

Image for representation (File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

The newly launched BMW 220i Sport
comes with a 2-litre petrol
engine | Express

Locally-produced at BMW Group’s Chennai plant, the new 220i Sport petrol variant  will be available at dealerships from Wednesday onwards, the company said.

“The addition of the ‘Sport’ variant to the successful BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe model line-up, presents an excellent value proposition along with attractive features,” BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah added. With petrol models growing in popularity in the premium segment, the new 220i Sport will be a good choice for buyers, Pawah noted. 

The coupe comes with a two-litre petrol engine churning out 190 hp enabling it to accelerate from 0 -100 km per hour in 7.1 seconds. It also comes with various features including sport seats (for the driver and front passenger) and ambient light with an illuminated interior trim. 

