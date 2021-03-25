STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

No risk of India’s sovereign rating downgrade, FM Sitharaman tells Parliament 

The Upper House debated the bill on Wednesday, but returned it without suggesting any change or amendment.

Published: 25th March 2021 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday told MPs in Parliament that there was no risk of India’s sovereign rating being downgraded as a result of higher deficits. Wednesday saw the Rajya Sabha return the Finance Bill 2021 without suggesting any change  in a move that completes the Parliamentary approval for Union Budget 2021-22.

On Tuesday, the Lok Sabha had approved the Finance Bill 2021—the tax proposals for the next fiscal year—after certain amendments including raising the provident fund ceiling for tax-free interest to Rs 5 lakh and allowing platforms such as Amazon to not be liable for the equalisation levy as long as the goods and services listed are owned or provided by an Indian permanent establishment of the overseas entity.

The Upper House debated the bill on Wednesday, but returned it without suggesting any change or amendment. During the debate, Sitharaman said that the government does not “see a risk of” a sovereign rating downgrade. “India enjoys an investment-grade rating and we are not foreseeing any change or any chance of a downgrade due to us incurring higher deficits,” she said.

Noting that economists and rating agencies are of the opinion that governments need to spend to put pandemic-hit economies back on track. “So, globally, that is the advice everybody is receiving and we are also following. So it shouldn’t hurt our rating,” she pointed out.

On GST compensation to be paid to states following the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the minister said there are no dues pending for period prior to the pandemic. For 2020-21, Rs 2.17 lakh crore is due and money was borrowed and given to states, she said, adding that over Rs 30,000 crore will be released to states within March.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Finance Bill 2021
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp