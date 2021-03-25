STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

One year of lockdown: Domestic aviation sector on recovery path, hiccups remain

However, unlike domestic market, international air travel from India is far from recovery as only special flights are permitted currently from India under air bubble arrangements.

Published: 25th March 2021 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi airport, IGI airport

A plane lands at IGI Airport as others stand parked during Unlock 2 in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The domestic aviation sector in India has recovered significantly in the last one year since the lockdown was first announced, even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to create speed breakers such as the recent decisions by many states to reintroduce stringent testing and quarantine requirements for air travellers to curb the new wave of the virus.

However, unlike domestic market, international air travel from India is far from recovery as only special flights are permitted currently from India under air bubble arrangements formed with approximately 27 countries.

International passenger traffic in India fell by 90.56 per cent to 18.55 lakh in March-December period of 2020.

On March 22 last year, the Narendra Modi government observed a 'Janta curfew' to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

India suspended scheduled international flights from the next day.

Two days after that, the country went into a complete lockdown, suspending even the scheduled domestic flights.

The lockdown and pandemic-related travel restrictions badly hit the Indian airlines.

Revenues of major Indian scheduled carriers fell from Rs 46,711 crore during April-September 2019 to about Rs 11,810 crore during the same period in 2020, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told the Rajya Sabha last month.

Desperate to survive, all major airlines in India have taken drastic measures in the last one year such as firing workers, cutting salaries and sending employees on leave without pay.

The major Indian carriers' full time and contractual employment was 74,887 as on March 31 last year, which fell to 67,906 by September 30, Puri said in the Rajya Sabha.

Indian airlines are currently operating around 70-75 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic flights.

India allows domestic carriers to operate maximum 80 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic flights currently.

This cap is unlikely to go soon as a new wave of the virus is spreading in certain states.

"Last few days have seen a decline in the number of air passengers largely due to restrictions & imposition of compulsory RT-PCR test by various states. Due to this, we have decided to retain the permissible limit to 80 per cent of schedule," Civil Aviation Minister Puri said a few days back on Twitter.

For example, Rajasthan announced on Sunday all passengers coming to the state from March 25 onward will need to bring COVID-negative report from a test done within 72 hours of the journey.

The doubling time of COVID-19 cases in India has decreased from 504.4 days on March 1 to 202.3 days on March 23, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, highlighting that six states have reported a surge in daily new cases and together account for 80.90 per cent of the new infections reported in a day.

Aviation consultancy firm CAPA estimated in October last year that just 50-60 million air passengers -- 40-50 million domestic and less than 10 million international -- would travel in 2020-21.

In 2019-20, approximately 205 million air passengers -- 140 million domestic and 65 million international -- travelled in India.

The pandemic has also slowed the disinvestment process of Air India.

After its unsuccessful attempt to sell the national carrier in 2018, the government in January last year restarted the divestment process but the pandemic forced it to extend the date for submission of expression of interest (EOI) five times.

The last date of EOI submission was December 14.

The government has received multiple EOIs.

It is yet to announce the name of qualified bidders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India Lockdown India Flight Ban Air India SpiceJet IndiGo GoAir AirAsia Vistara
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp