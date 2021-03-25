STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Petrol price cut by 21 paise, diesel by 20 paise

Prices were reduced by 18 paise a litre on petrol and 17 on diesel in the first reduction in six months on Wednesday.

Published: 25th March 2021 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

fuel,petrol,oil,diesel

For representational purpose. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Petrol and diesel prices were on Thursday cut for the second straight day as international oil prices cooled fell on prospects of speedy recovery in consumption getting clouded by second wave of COVID-19 cases.

Petrol price was cut by 21 paise per litre and diesel by 20 paise, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Petrol now costs Rs 90.78 per litre in Delhi and a litre of diesel comes for Rs 81.10. Rates have been reduced across the country and vary from state to state depending on the local incidence of taxation (VAT).

Prices were reduced by 18 paise a litre on petrol and 17 on diesel in the first reduction in six months on Wednesday.

Despite bouts of rate freeze, prices had gone up by a record Rs 21.58 per litre on petrol since the government raised excise duty in March last year.

Diesel prices had increased by Rs 19.18 a litre. Prices which last month hit record highs including crossing Rs 100 mark in some places in Rajasthan, Maharasthra and Madhya Pradesh, had been on freeze since February-end when elections to five states including West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala were announced.

In Mumbai, the petrol price was cut to Rs 97.19 a litre on Thursday from Rs 97.40 while diesel rates were reduced to Rs 88.20 from Rs 88.42, the price notification showed.

The rate reduction followed international oil prices tumbling to the lowest since early February as the second wave of COVID-19 infection clouded the prospects for a speedy recovery in consumption.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Petrol price Diesel price
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp