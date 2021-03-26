Ashok Leyland launches India's first 14-Wheeler DTLA truck

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ashok Leyland Friday launched a 4-axle 8x2 dual tyre lift axle(DTLA) truck, a 14-wheeler AVTR 4120, which has a capacity of 40.5 tonne Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW).

The company claimed it is India’s first 4-axle 8x2 DTLA 14-wheeler truck.

This new truck offers an additional five-tonne payload compared to standard 8x2 trucks with a better Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

Vipin Sondhi, managing director, Ashok Leyland said: “Our endeavour has always been to address the needs of our customers and deliver better profitability for them and AVTR 4120 is one step towards this offering the customer flexibility”.

Anuj Kathuria, COO, Ashok Leyland, said this innovative product will give flexibility to customers. In many applications, the load availability is dynamic due to various factors such as type of material, onward/return load, seasonality, customer order quantity, etc

“We have last year launched AVTR -- India’s first Modular Truck platform to address the varied Load-Road-Application and customer requirements.

AVTR 4120 is fitted with 12.5-tonne DTLA with parallelogram technology which ensures better tyre life.

This new product offers the customer flexibility to operate at a large band of GVW from 28tonne to 40.5 tonne with best in class Total Cost of Operation (TCO) benefits. AVTR 4120 is powered by a 200 HP engine with iGen6 technology offering superior power, performance, and fluid efficiency.

The company said the innovative product is positioned to change the rules of the game in the long-haul transport segment.