STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

JSW Steel pays Rs 19,350 crore to financial creditors of Bhushan Power & Steel

The PSL funds included a total infusion of Rs 5,087 crore by the company in the form of equity and optionally convertible instruments, the company said.

Published: 26th March 2021 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

JSW Steel Chairman Sajjan Jindal (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: JSW Steel on Friday said it has paid Rs 19,350 crore to the financial creditors of Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd towards implementation of the resolution plan for acquiring the company.

With the move, JSW Steel has closed the acquisition of Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd (BPSL).

"Pursuant to the implementation of resolution plan, the inter-alia included payment of Rs 19,350 crore to the financial creditors of BPSL and merger of SPV with BPSL, PSL (Piombino Steel Ltd) holds 100 per cent equity shares in BPSL," JSW Steel said in a filing to BSE.

JSW Steel further said a sum of Rs 8,614 crore was arranged in Piombino Steel Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, through a mix of equity, optionally convertible instruments, issued to the company and JSW Shipping & Logistics Pvt Ltd, and debt.

The PSL funds included a total infusion of Rs 5,087 crore by the company in the form of equity and optionally convertible instruments, the company said.

"Of the PSL funds, an amount of Rs 8,550 crore were invested in Makler Private Ltd, a SPV, through equity and convertible instruments.

The SPV also availed short term loans," the filing said.

JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal in a tweet said, "Very proud that with the acquisition of Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd., we have made our entry in Odisha-East India and are now the country's leading Steel Maker. On behalf of all @TheJSWGroup I am happy to welcome the employees of #BPSL to the JSW Family!."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JSW Steel Bhushan Power
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 1 | Ramesh Pokhriyal | Makarand Paranjape | The New Indian Express
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Ramesh Pokhriyal at ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | NEP | Education
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp