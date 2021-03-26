Mercedes-Benz launches A-Class Limousine priced at Rs 39.9 lakh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Thursday launched one of its most affordable offerings in the Indian market the A-Class Limousine starting at Rs 39.90 lakh (ex-showroom. The diesel variant of the sedan is priced at Rs 40.90 lakh, while the performance version A35 AMG 4Matic comes with a price tag of Rs 56.24 lakh. Prices of all the models will be upwardly revised by Rs 1 lakh from July 1, 2021.

The carmaker said it has received an overwhelming response for the A-Class Limousine and it is already sold out for the next two months. “We are confident the A-Class Limo will set a new benchmark in the segment and attract a lot of new customers to the Three Pointed Star,” MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India Martin Schwenk, said in a release. The A class sedan comes with the industry first 8 year warranty for Engine and Transmission. The cars also promise the lowest total cost of ownership in the segment and also the highest residual value, the company added.