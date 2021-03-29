STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Higher FDI in insurance to benefit policyholders

Policyholders, they say, will get a wider choice, access to more innovative products, and a better customer service and claims settlement experience.

Published: 29th March 2021 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2021 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With the government seeking to further liberalize the foreign direct investment (FDI) cap in insurance companies to 74 per cent from the existing 49 per cent, experts say that a higher FDI limit will help insurers access fresh capital to improve insurance penetration, and bring in better technical know-how and innovation to the advantage of the consumers.

Policyholders, they say, will get a wider choice, access to more innovative products, and a better customer service and claims settlement experience.

“The current higher cap of FDI will strengthen the industry and provide capital for growth requirements. As the industry grows and the financials become stronger, it paves the way for more value added products which address policyholders’ needs,” said Subhasish Acharya, chief distribution officer, Future Generali India Life Insurance.

The decision is also expected to reduce the demand-supply gap. “I believe that high technology must be complemented with high touch for a successful life insurance company. Policyholders in tier-2 and tier-3 towns and beyond will benefit from the investments made by companies in tech and last mile connectivity,” he added.

According to Jyoti Prakash Gadia, managing director, Resurgent India Limited, there is scope for substantial expansion of the existing large ventures given that India still has a insurance penetration percentage of less than four per cent (premium as a percentage of GDP) as against the world average of six per cent.

Moreover, the post Covid-19 scenario has resulted in more demand, particularly for health insurance. Higher capital will ensure that companies are able to meet the future claims. In addition, the government has announced several safeguards to protect policyholders’ money. The majority of the directors in the board and key management personnel will need to be resident Indians so that they are accountable to Indian laws and courts. The government will also prescribe a specific percentage of the profits that will have to be treated as general reserve. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FDI
India Matters
Health workers wait to conduct COVID-19 tests on passengers coming by long distance trains at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 68,020 new cases, highest in 2021 so far; 291 more succumb
Statues along a street are seen with masks placed on them as a WHO mission team visits Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
WHO report says animals likely source of COVID
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Covovax trials begin in India, hope to launch it by September : Serum Institute CEO
NDRF personnel being handed over solar lamps built by self help groups in Ranchi. (Photo | Express)
'Ranchi ki Roshni' to provide solar-powered lamps to NDRF men across India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MP Jothimani | Express
'Voters won't get carried away by lies, false propaganda': Congress MP Jothimani Sennimalai
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 4 | Rajiv Malhotra | Amit Agarwal | Anil Sahasrabudhe
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp