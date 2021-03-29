STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Reserve Bank likely to maintain status quo on interest rates as Covid cases rise

The Monetary Policy Committee is scheduled to meet for its bi-monthly policy meeting starting April 7. 

Published: 29th March 2021 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2021 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

RBI

Security personnel stands guard at the RBI (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In the midst of rising economic uncertainty due to a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases across the country, economists and analysts believe that the central bank will maintain a status quo on policy rates during its next monetary policy meeting. The Monetary Policy Committee is scheduled to meet for its bi-monthly policy meeting starting April 7. 

According to a report from Dun & Bradstreet Global Chief Economist Arun Singh, the recent surge in the Covid-19 cases and the restrictions imposed by several states will affect the pace of revival of industrial production. Long-term yields are also hardening, leading to rise in borrowing costs. 

“In this context, the Reserve Bank of India faces the difficult task of managing the inflationary pressures while preventing a rise in the borrowing cost. Despite the rising inflationary pressures, we expect the RBI to keep the policy repo rate unchanged in the forthcoming monetary policy review,” he  observed. 

UBS Securities India economist Tanvee Gupta Jain also expects the RBI to maintain comfortable liquidity levels in the near term to ensure the least disruption to the government’s borrowing programme. “We continue to expect the central bank to pursue policy normalisation in the second half of FY22 to keep inflationary pressures contained and preserve financial stability.

In our base case, we expect the MPC to shift towards a neutral policy stance and/or pursue reverse repo rate hikes (25-40bp) without recourse to policy (repo) rate hikes in FY22. We expect the repo rate to be hiked by 50 bps but only towards H2FY23,” Jain said.

However, an Anand Rathi report pointed out that the hardening of retail inflation again over past three months would put the RBI under pressure to review the extent of monetary and liquidity accommodation. “Hardening of core inflation would be of special discomfort. Despite these, the continued growth concern is likely to keep monetary policy accommodative during 2021,” the brokerage said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 COVID Coronavirus
India Matters
Health workers wait to conduct COVID-19 tests on passengers coming by long distance trains at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 68,020 new cases, highest in 2021 so far; 291 more succumb
Statues along a street are seen with masks placed on them as a WHO mission team visits Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
WHO report says animals likely source of COVID
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Covovax trials begin in India, hope to launch it by September : Serum Institute CEO
NDRF personnel being handed over solar lamps built by self help groups in Ranchi. (Photo | Express)
'Ranchi ki Roshni' to provide solar-powered lamps to NDRF men across India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MP Jothimani | Express
'Voters won't get carried away by lies, false propaganda': Congress MP Jothimani Sennimalai
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 4 | Rajiv Malhotra | Amit Agarwal | Anil Sahasrabudhe
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp