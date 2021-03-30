Action-packed April as carmakers line up new SUVs

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It is going to be an action-packed April for the sports utility vehicle (SUV) space as major carmakers are all set to launch new models next month. On top of the list is the much-anticipated Alcazar SUV by Hyundai Motor Company, India’s second largest carmaker, which will be unveiled on April 6.

The very next day, April 7, will witness the launch of C5 Aircross SUV by French carmaker Citroen, the new kid in India’s crowded four-wheeler market.Separately, Kia Motors is expected to launch an updated version of Seltos on April 27.

The Alcazar will mark Hyundai’s re-entry into the 7-seater SUV space, a segment that has become very competitive in recent times. Alcazar will rival the likes of the recently launched Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, Toyota Innova and the soon-to-be-launched updated Mahindra XUV500.Both the SUVs are expected to have a lot in common, including the frontal look.

Like other SUVs in this segment, Hyundai will offer Alcazar in both 6-seater and 7-seater variants. According to sources, the Alcazar is based on Hyundai’s best-selling SUV Creta. It is also powered by the engine and transmission options used in the Creta, sources added.

Coming to Citroen, the French carmaker has already started pre-bookings of C5 Aircross for a token amount of Rs 50,000 and it will retail at the brand’s dealerships called La Maison located in 10 cities. The SUV will be imported in parts and assembled in India. It expected to be priced between Rs 25-30 lakh. The C5 Aircross will be available in two variants – Feel and Shine. Standard equipment on offer include a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, hands free parking, powered driver seat, six airbags and more.

The SUV will be offered with a single engine and transmission option. It will be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 175bhp and 400Nm of torque, paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

As for Kia Seltos, the successful SUV will be the first Kia product in India to get the brand’s new logo that made its debut recently. Additionally, it may come with panoramic sunroof feature. However, there won’t be any mechanical updates on 2021 Seltos. Separately, Volkswagen India will announce bringing its second batch of T-Roc SUV on April 1, but at a premium of about Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh. The previous model carried a price tag of Rs 19.99 lakh.