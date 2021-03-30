STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Online streaming biz rides on pandemic dynamics

According to experts tracking the OTT space, the growth is expected to soar further as the country is bracing for a second Covid wave.

Published: 30th March 2021 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

TV, Television

For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The coronavirus pandemic has impacted most of India’s businesses. But it has turned out to be a boon for the country’s video-streaming platforms, also called over-the-top (OTT), which are witnessing a growth like never before. The user base has swelled from 23 million in April 2020 to 31 million in February this year, says a new report by market research firm Redseer. Most users subscribe to more than one OTT platform. These platforms together clocked a subscription revenue of $68 million in February 2021 — a 42% year-on-year increase. 

According to experts tracking the OTT space, the growth is expected to soar further as the country is bracing for a second Covid wave. Popular OTT platforms such as Hotstar+Disney, Voot Select and regional SVoD (subscription video on demand) channels like HoiChoi and SunNXT are driving the growth with more people shifting their entertainment spends from offline to online. The add-on offers by telcos to woo their customers with free OTT subscriptions have also helped the streaming market. For instance, Reliance’s Jio Fibre broadband comes with free Netflix and Amazon Prime Video subscriptions. 

However, in terms of engagement levels, the average time spent by an OTT user as of February 2021 dropped 6% to 188 billion minutes. The prime reason for the drop in engagement is that people started moving out after the Covid-19 restrictions eased and their favourite TV soaps started again. With more releases in the pipeline, the engagement is likely to increase.In the movies segment, Hotstar engagement (33% market share) was more than that of Netflix (4%) and Amazon Prime Video (10%). Lately, Netflix has started offering monthly mobile subscriptions at lower rates to compete with rivals. 

“Our research shows that out of the 188 billion minutes spent on OTT, users spent the highest that is 69 billion minutes on daily soaps followed by movies with 31 billion minutes and then originals produced by the OTT platforms. Voot dominates the daily soaps genre compared to its players while ‘Others’ together contribute 31% as well. On the other hand, Hotstar dominates movies genre with 33%. Over the past year, consumer behaviour has largely changed as they now heavily rely on OTT platforms for new content. This will inevitably accelerate the growth trajectory of the industry,” Redseer said in its report. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OTT Pandemic Coronavirus Covid
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Small Is Beautiful: Sparking The Start-Ups Within | Amit Agarwal | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson of All India Council for Technical Education. (AICTE Website)
What The NEP Will Mean For An Atmanirbhar India | Anil Sahasrabudhe | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp