Sensex rallies 1,128 points; Nifty reclaims 14,800 level

The 30-share BSE index ended 1,128.08 points or 2.30 per cent higher at 50,136.58, and the broader NSE Nifty surged 337.80 points or 2.33 per cent to 14,845.10.

Published: 30th March 2021

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Extending its gains to the second consecutive session, equity benchmark Sensex rallied 1,128 points on Tuesday, tracking gains in index majors HDFC twins, Infosys and Reliance Industries amid a positive trend in global markets.

HCL Tech was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 4 per cent, followed by HDFC Bank, Infosys, NTPC, Nestle India, TCS and HUL.

On the other hand, M&M, Bharti Airtel and Axis Bank were the laggards. "Except for today's depreciation, the INR has remained quite steady even though the dollar index rose. Also when the US 10-year bond yields has spiked sharply India's 10-year bond yield has remained quite stable."

"These two factors could act in India's favour and help Indian equities outperform its peers in the emerging markets," said Rusmik Oza, Executive Vice President, Head of Fundamental Research at Kotak Securities.

Recent correction could be due to rising COVID-19 cases and year-end phenomenon wherein retail and HNI investors would have avoided taking any fresh positions, he said, adding that the start of new settlement for FY22 and forthcoming Q4 earnings seasons could be the reasons for fresh investor interest in stocks.

"US markets, especially the Dow Jones and S&P 500 are showing firm uptrend due to the ongoing stimulus and faster vaccination drive which could also be one of the reasons for our markets to inch upwards," Oza noted.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended on a positive note. Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading with significant gains in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.49 per cent lower at USD 64.60 per barrel.

