STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sharp rise in input cost dents cement firms’ profitability 

Power and fuel, and freight expenses account for 50-55% of the total costs for cement manufacturers and the cost of production is likely to be higher by 3-4% year-on-year during the current quarter.

Published: 30th March 2021 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A significant increase in input costs has resulted in a steady increase in cement prices across India over the current quarter. However, the rise in retail prices is unlikely to benefit cement companies in the short term. In fact, cement manufacturers are likely to see an impact on their profitability during the quarter, say analysts tracking the sector.

According to research agency ICRA, cement companies have already undertaken price hikes to the tune of around 7% on average year-on-year (3%-8% month-on-month) during March 2021 due to the increase in input costs. “This hike is driven by the increase in the input costs, primarily power and fuel expenses and freight expenses over the last few months. Further, the prices are likely to largely sustain in the near term supported by the healthy rural demand and the significant uptick in infrastructure activity,” it said in a report. 

Power and fuel, and freight expenses account for 50-55% of the total costs for cement manufacturers and the cost of production is likely to be higher by 3-4% year-on-year during the current quarter. Coal prices have also increased from $49 per tonne in September 2020 to $88 per tonne in February 2021, and $84 per tonne in March 2021.Pet coke, another key input resource for cement, has seen prices reach Rs 12,600 per tonne in March 2021 from Rs 8,000 per tonne in September 2020. In the fourth quarter of FY21, these prices have been higher by 73% year-on-year and 29% quarter-on-quarter. 

The increase in the power and fuel expenses caused by higher pet coke prices and the rise in freight expenses due to higher diesel prices has resulted in a decline in cement companies’ operational profit margins by 8.7 per cent compared to the previous quarter. This figure has been declining since the second quarter of the previous year—falling 7.6% quarter-on-quarter in Q2 FY21 and a 9% quarterly fall in Q3 FY21.

“While the cement prices are likely to largely sustain driven by the significant uptick in the demand, the higher input costs due to the increasing crude oil prices are likely to result in moderation of OPBIDTA/MT… With the decline in OPBIDTA/MT, the debt coverage metrics are expected to witness marginal deterioration in FY2022 - TD/OPBIDTA to 1.8x times from 1.6x times and interest cover to 6.4x times from 7.0x times in FY2021,” the ICRA report said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cement price ICRA
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Small Is Beautiful: Sparking The Start-Ups Within | Amit Agarwal | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson of All India Council for Technical Education. (AICTE Website)
What The NEP Will Mean For An Atmanirbhar India | Anil Sahasrabudhe | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp